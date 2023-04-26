Seventeen teams from across Northwest Oklahoma competed for the title "Champions of Trivia” at Kremlin-Hillsdale High School’s Trivia Challenge 2023.
The B Team, a group of young adults who all graduated from Drummond High School, defeated Orpheus, a perennial winner in this tournament made up of members of the Jeff Hoffsommer family. Final score in the championship game was 195-190.
In one semifinal, B Team (Zakk Burdg, Adam Hughes, Erika Christner and Sam Cowan) defeated another group of Drummond alums (Crystal and Steve Szymanski, Thom Coen and Travis Buford) known as Sweet Odins Raven. In the other semifinal, Orpheus (Jeff, Zack and Sid Hoffsommer and Evan Land) defeated Coaches and Kevin made up of three Kremlin-Hillsdale coaches, Pete Voth, Randy Vaught, and Quintin Wray, along with Kevin Balzer. Other quarterfinal teams included Cerberus, Taylors, Know Nothing Party and They Might Be Giants.
An All-Star team of top scorers was announced: Mason Miller (Trebec Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself) was top scorer with 66 points per game average. John Crockett (Cerberus) averaged 55; Daniel Page (Ashbys) averaged 53; John Ward (Vance Censored) 52.5; and Travis Buford (Sweet Odins Raven) 52. Honorable mention included Eli Taylor (Taylors) 50; Dan Newton (Hare Brained Schemers) 45; Jake Boedecker (Inverse Intellectuals) 45; Tom Clark (They Might Be Giants) 41; and Zakk Burdg (B Team) 37.5.
The 34th annual event raised $1,750 for academic teams at Kremlin-Hillsdale High School.
