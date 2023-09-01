ENID, Okla. — Triathlon competitors from several states will be competing Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in the inaugural Ski Lake Triathlon.
Cycling and running portions of the triathlon will begin and end at Red Bird Farm on U.S. 81 north of Enid. The swimming portions will be at Ski Lake.
The triathlon is being presented by Mills Family Clinic and Health Center, located at 108 W. Randolph in Enid.
“We are really excited to have 61 competitors coming from numerous states,” said Dr. Jon Mills, organizer of the triathlon and owner of Mills Family Clinic.
He said he expects 200-300 people to come to the event. Contestants are entered from Utah, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Colorado and California.
The event will feature three categories: the sprint, the Olympic and the Half Iron distances.
The sprint consists of a 750-meter swim, a 10-mile bike ride to Midway convenience store and back, and a 3.1-mile run to and from Groendyke Lodge.
The Olympic is a 1,500-meter swim, a 24.8-mile bike course to Hillsdale and back and a 6.2-mile from to Groendyke Lodge and back twice.
The longest event, the Half Iron, has a 2,100-meter swim, 56-mile bike ride to Hillsdale and back twice, then a run of 13.1 miles, completing four loops from Red Bird Farm to Groendyke Lodge.
The event begins at 6:45 a.m. with the swimming events.
The sprint awards will be at 9:30 a.m., the Olympic awards at 10:45 a.m. and the Half Iron awards at 1 p.m. All awards ceremonies will be at Red Bird Farm.
“Ski Lake is a calm, narrow lake, fun for both spectators and swimmers,” Mills said. “When they paved (U.S. 81) north I knew it would be perfect for a bike event.”
One lane of U.S. 81 will be closed with a professional company hired to watch for the cyclists.
Following the competition, a fall festival is planned at Red Bird Farm, with music, food, hay rides, carnival games, country shopping, a petting zoo and homemade ice cream.
Contestants can pick up their packets or enter to participate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Mills Family Clinic and Health Center, 108 W. Randolph.
