Triangle Cooperative Service Co. is expanding its scholarship program to help create and foster future leaders within the agriculture industry.
For the 2023-24 academic year, the company will provide 16 scholarships worth $2,500 each, for a total of $40,000.
Triangle Cooperative Foundation was established this year to make a direct impact and expand opportunities to students at other higher education institutions. To be eligible, students must be majoring in agriculture and be associated with a TCSC member cooperative.
Since 1975, Triangle has granted more then $250,000 in scholarships to students at the University of Arkansas, Kansas State University, Oklahoma State University, Texas A&M University and Texas Tech University.
Interested applicants can apply at triangleins.com. Applications are due June 1, 2023.
For more information on the Triangle Cooperative Service Co. scholarships, contact Cody Ott at (800) 894-5020.
