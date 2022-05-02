ENID, Okla. — The trial for a man charged in relation to the 2020 death of an Enid man began with the selection of jurors Monday.
Dorhee Ventura Wofford, 28, is facing charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault while masked in connection with the death of Nestor Garcia Ramirez.
District Judge Paul Woodward is presiding over the trial. Assistant district attorneys Sean Hill and Hope Bryant are representing the state, and Wofford is being represented by attorney Tim Beebe.
Out of more than 50 potential jurors summoned to Garfield County Court House, 12 were chosen after being questioned throughout the day by Woodward, Hill and Beebe: Nine women and three men, with two alternates.
Nineteen potential jurors and three potential alternates were excused.
Woodward anticipated the trial, which resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday, would last between three and five days.
Two others have been charged in relation to Ramirez’s death. Nevaeh Emelro Don Hill, 19, is facing the same charges as Wofford, and 27-year-old Courtney Renee Flowers was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and child neglect.
In Oklahoma, when a person dies during the commission of a felony, other people involved in the crime can be charged with murder.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department responded to multiple reports of a disturbance or a shooting at 1921 E. Walnut at 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2020.
Arriving officers found Ramirez had been shot, one spent shell casing in the room and a hammer with blood on it, according to the affidavit. Ramirez was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and later died from his injuries.
Witnesses inside the residence told police they heard kicking on the front door and that two subjects had them sit at the end of the bed and pointed guns at them, saying they wanted money.
According to the affidavit, one of the two people told the other that one person was missing, and went into Ramirez’s room. That was when witnesses said Ramirez was shot, and the person in Ramirez’s room came back and told the other they had to go because he had shot someone.
Based on messages found on Ramirez’s phone, according to the affidavit, it appeared Ramirez had been discussing sex for money with Flowers.
Thanks to tips received, police were able to contact Flowers, who admitted that she had driven her then-boyfriend, Wofford, and another person she knew as “Navy” to the East Walnut residence with the intention to commit a robbery, according to the affidavit.
Flowers told police she parked her vehicle down the street while the two walked toward the residence. The affidavit states Flowers said she heard them kicking the front door and, later, a gunshot.
According to the affidavit, Flowers said Wofford and Navy ran back to her vehicle and told her to drive away, with the two telling her, “This was now a murder, not a robbery,” and talking about Navy hitting Ramirez with a hammer before shooting him, while Wofford got money from the others in the house.
Flowers said afterward, she drove Wofford and Navy down to Oklahoma City and that Wofford had made her take her then-5-year-old son with them during the robbery, according to the affidavit. During a later interview with EPD, police showed Flowers a photo of Hill, and she “immediately reacted” and said Hill was Navy.
Wofford was charged on Aug. 14, 2020, with three of four counts, with the assault while masked charge being added on April 30, 2021.
Flowers’ next appearance in court is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on June 14, and Hill has a bond appearance at 9:30 a.m. on May 11 and a jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 6.
