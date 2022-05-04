ENID, Okla. — Jurors heard more witnesses’ testimonies and saw multiple exhibits of evidence on Wednesday during the ongoing trial of Dorhee Ventura Wofford.
Wofford, 28, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault while masked in the August 2020 death of Nestor Garcia Ramirez.
Nevaeh Emelro Don Hill also is facing the same charges as Wofford, and Courtney Renee Flowers was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and child neglect.
In Oklahoma, when a person dies during the commission of a felony, other people involved in the crime can be charged with murder.
Representing the state, assistant district attorneys Sean Hill and Hope Bryant called six witnesses Wednesday. Jurors heard about evidence obtained at the scene of the crime and in days following Aug. 3, 2020.
The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday.
---
EPD evidence technician Sara Kelley took photos of the front door of 1921 E. Walnut on Aug. 3, 2020, which had muddy shoe prints on the outside, a damaged lock and splintering on the inside.
Inside, Kelley took photos of blood found in the bedroom where Garcia had been found shot. A bloody hammer and a shell casing also found in the room were sent off for further testing.
Lt. Casey Von Schriltz was called out to 1921 E. Walnut at 1:54 a.m.on Aug. 3, 2020. Von Schriltz, then a detective sergeant, manually went through Garcia’s cellphone, found at the residence, before it was placed into EPD’s evidence retention area.
Von Schriltz located some texting conversations he deemed “normal” and others more sexual in nature.
The messages were in both English and Spanish. Officer Jose Torres testified he helped translate some of the Spanish messages on Garcia’s cellphone, data which had been downloaded by Kelley.
Von Schriltz said the seuxal conversations appeared to be with fake social media profiles.
---
Messages between Garcia and and a Courtney Flowers on a third-party application led Von Schriltz to believe there was a “sex-for-money siutation.”
Von Schriltz made contact with Flowers on Aug. 12, 2020, at a local gas station and asked an “obviously extremely nervous” Flowers to go to EPD.
Data from Flowers’ cellphone was downloaded by Kelley. Von Schriltz later said he was notified that messages on Flowers’ cellphone matched the ones found on Garcia’s.
Wofford’s attorney Tim Beebe asked Von Schriltz about other conversations found on Garcia’s phone with seemingly fake social media profiles.
Von Schriltz later told Bryant the conversations with Flowers seemed more personal and that if the portion of the investigation into Flowers’ hadn’t panned out, the other conversations with those apparently fake social media profiles, and the people behind them, would have been looked into.
Kelley also was present during the execution of search warrants at Flowers’ residence on Sooner Trail and her silver vehicle, locating cellphones and documents belonging to both Flowers and Wofford — though a different address was listed on Wofford’s — in the house and a pair of black, red and white tennis shoes, a gun holster and a .45 mm shell casing.
---
EPD requested assistance from Oklahoma City Police Department to obtain surveillance video footage from a Motel 6.
OCPD’s computer forensic examiner was able to access the footage from the motel, which she testified was one hour and four minutes slower than real time.
The compiled footage showed a woman checking into a motel at 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 3, though the actual time would have been 3:34 a.m. The room was under the name Courtney Sherrill — another name Flowers goes by.
After checking in at 3:38 a.m., shown in documents provided by the Motel 6’s front desk clerk and owner, footage shows Flowers, holding a child, and two men enter the motel.
The check-in date reflected on one document showed Aug. 2, the previous business day, though the front desk clerk and owner said, when asked by Hill, that it actually would be Aug. 3.
“Today is May 4. If I showed up at (the Motel 6) at 12:01 a.m. on May 5, would it show that I registered on May 4?” Hill asked.
“Yes,” she answered.
“That would be your in-house log that showed that, but then the time reflected on the registration part — that showed the actual time I checked in. … Even if this check-in date over here shows the prior business day, that time would be correct as to when I checked in?” Hill asked.
“Yes,” she answered again.
Diane Hogue, a criminal intelligence analyst with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation who previously worked in the Cellphone Analysis Unit, mentored a then-trainee with cellphone records provided by EPD. Wofford was the carrier of the device.
Hogue testified the data showed locations of the cellphone pinging off cell towers in Enid at different times between 4 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2020, and 2:07 a.m. on Aug 3, 2020.
Another map shows the device in Oklahoma City at various times 1:37 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2020, to 12:47 a.m. on Aug. 4. Two pings were from Aug. 2, and the rest were from Aug. 3.
“What we found from looking at these records was … that (the cellphone) was in Oklahoma City,” Hogue said. “Then there was a gap in activity. There was no activity for a period of time. Then the phone came back on the system in Enid, and then there was another fairly significant gap in activity, and then the phone reappeared in Oklahoma City.”
Beebe noted there was no activity seen in the area of 1921 E. Walnut. Hogue said if the cellphone was powered off or in airplane mode, there would be no events or locations.
