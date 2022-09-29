ENID, Okla. — The sound of music will fill the air Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, as events in the 90th Tri-State Music Festival open with the parade and field marching contest.
The parade, which begins at 10 a.m. Saturday downtown, will feature 12 bands that will circle the Square. Then, at 1:30 p.m., 15 bands will compete in the field marching contest at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
“This is the first of three Tri-State competitions that will be held this school year,” Debbie Lambert, Tri-State managing director, said.
Marching bands from Oklahoma City and the surrounding area will participate.
More changes will come later for the music festival. In February, competitions will be held for concert bands, jazz bands, chorus and orchestras on Feb. 14-15.
In May, the traditional time for Tri-State through the years, the festival will host solo and ensemble competitions, honor groups and elementary students. The Grand Concert will close out the festival on May 5.
The festival started with Phillips Band Day in 1932, drawing bands from Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, according to the festival’s website.
It became Tri-State Band Festival in 1933, then changed its name to Tri-State Music Festival later.
“It’s really hard to say just where the idea came from,” said Russell L. Wiley, who was Phillips University band director 1928-34. “As I remember, some of the boys in school had attended a band festival in Southern Oklahoma. They were so thrilled with the activities there that the question was raised about a band festival at Phillips University. For a while that’s as far as it went. I had continued to work this around in my mind, trying to see into the future and the possibilities this could offer the area youth.”
The first event featured eight to 10 bands.
“This was the start of Tri-State, but it still wasn’t what I had in mind,” Wiley said, according to the website. “I wanted to inspire the youth interested in music. The field of music and art has always been my love and I wanted to do everything I could to inspire as many young people as possible with what this field had to offer.”
The idea grew from there.
After Wiley left, Milburn Carey became managing director of Tri-State, a position he held from 1936 to 1982. Other managing directors have been Margaret Buvinger, 1982-2001; Leon Jewell, 2001-2003; C.W. Simmons Jr., 2003-2008; and Lambert, 2008 to present.
