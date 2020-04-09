ENID, Okla. — The 88th annual Tri-State Music Festival scheduled for April 29 through May 1 has been canceled, according to the festival’s website.
The annual music festival, which draws hundreds of students from dozens of schools from around the region, was canceled “due to circumstances beyond our control,” according to the festival’s website.
The site asks visitors to join them for next year’s festival.
Tri-State has been a fixture in Enid since the 1930s.
The festival started at Phillips Band Day in 1932, drawing bands from Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, according to the festival’s website.
“It’s really hard to say just where the idea came from,” said Russell L. Wiley, who was Phillips University band director 1928-34. “As I remember, some of the boys in school had attended a band festival in southern Oklahoma.
“They were so thrilled with the activities there that the question was raised about a band festival at Phillips University. For a while that’s as far as it went. I had continued to work this around in my mind, trying to see into the future and the possibilities this could offer the area youth.”
The first event featured eight to 10 bands.
“This was the start of Tri-State, but it still wasn’t what I had in mind,” Wiley said, according to the website. “I wanted to inspire the youth interested in music. The field of music and art has always been my love and I wanted to do everything I could to inspire as many young people as possible with what this field had to offer.”
The idea grew from there.
“With the help of several farsighted businessmen in Enid, plans were made for Band Day,” Wiley said, according to the website. “During a meeting at the Youngblood Hotel it was decided that we needed a name. We had drawn bands from Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas for the first event so it was unanimously decided to call it Tri-State. In 1933 we had our first real Tri-State Band Festival.”
Wiley’s last year saw thousands of band members come to Enid.
“In 1934, which was my last year, we drew 6,000 band members to Enid,” he said. “The town was bulging with kids. Everyone thought this was about the largest crowd that could be drawn, but even this has been outdone in the years to follow.”
After Wiley left, Milburn Carey became managing director of Tri-State, a position he held from 1936 to 1982, and the event’s name changed to Tri-State Music Festival.
Other managing directors have been Margaret Buvinger, 1982-2001; Leon Jewell, 2001-2003; C.W. Simmons Jr., 2003-2008; and Debbie Lambert, 2008 to the present.
