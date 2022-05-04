Student musicians from the region are converging on Enid to compete in a three-day music festival in its 89th year.
The Tri-State Music Festival begins Wednesday and ends Friday. The spring music festival is for choirs, bands, ensembles and soloists from all across the region to compete in indoor competitions for two days.
Churches and schools in the area will open their doors to competitors for the rest of the week, including Central Christian Church, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, First United Methodist Church, Enid High School, First Presbyterian Church, Waller Middle School and Northern Oklahoma College Enid.
Last year’s festival was a revamp of Tri-State after a year off from the pandemic. Organizers decided to move the downtown parade and field marching contests to October.
Though the parade has been rescheduled to October, the honor band and honor choir will resume this year. The grand concert is back on this year and will be at Stride Bank Center at 7 p.m. Friday.
The festival has between 3,000 and 3,500 students attending, managing director Debbie Lambert said.
“We have a good group, but it’s not as big as normal, but that pandemic just about wiped us out,” Lambert said. “We have quite a few coming from Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Enid and of course, all of our groups from around here that keep us going.”
The festival started at Phillips Band Day in 1932, drawing bands from Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, according to the festival’s website.
“It’s really hard to say just where the idea came from,” said Russell L. Wiley, who was Phillips University band director 1928-34. “As I remember, some of the boys in school had attended a band festival in southern Oklahoma. They were so thrilled with the activities there that the question was raised about a band festival at Phillips University. For a while that’s as far as it went. I had continued to work this around in my mind, trying to see into the future and the possibilities this could offer the area youth.”
The first event featured eight to 10 bands.
“This was the start of Tri-State, but it still wasn’t what I had in mind,” Wiley said, according to the website. “I wanted to inspire the youth interested in music. The field of music and art has always been my love and I wanted to do everything I could to inspire as many young people as possible with what this field had to offer.”
The idea grew from there.
“With the help of several farsighted businessmen in Enid, plans were made for Band Day,” Wiley said, according to the website. “During a meeting at the Youngblood Hotel it was decided that we needed a name. We had drawn bands from Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas for the first event, so it was unanimously decided to call it Tri-State. In 1933 we had our first real Tri-State Band Festival.”
Wiley last year saw thousands of band members come to Enid.
“In 1934, which was my last year, we drew 6,000 band members to Enid,” he said. “The town was bulging with kids. Everyone thought this was about the largest crowd that could be drawn, but even this has been outdone in the years to follow.”
After Wiley left, Milburn Carey became managing director of Tri-State, a position he held from 1936 to 1982, and the event’s name changed to Tri-State Music Festival.
Other managing directors have been Margaret Buvinger, 1982-2001; Leon Jewell, 2001-2003; C.W. Simmons Jr., 2003-2008; and Lambert, 2008 to present.
