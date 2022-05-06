ENID, Okla. — More than 3,000 students from the region filled the air in parts of Enid with music this week during the annual Tri-State Music Festival.
Young musicians and vocalists performed Wednesday through Friday in solo and ensemble competitions, ahead of the final Grand Concert performance Friday evening at Stride Bank Center.
Debbie Lambert, managing director, said the 89th annual event went well, even with the rain earlier in the week.
Karl White, president of the Tri-State board of directors, was at Central Christian Church on Friday hosting different groups. Musicians also performed at five other locations.
“It’s always great to hear the combined orchestra, band and chorus,” White said about the Grand Concert. “They always do some patriotic numbers, then each group has their own numbers. It’s pretty inspiring to hear the young people perform.”
Karsten Longhurst, director of music and assistant professor of music at Northwestern Oklahoma State University, helped judge many of the groups performing throughout the festival.
Longhurst brought a few Northwestern music students with him to accompany and strengthen the Honor Choir. Jameson Hail is a freshman at Northwestern and Draven Hidalgo is a sophomore. This was the first time they had been involved in Tri-State and said they had a great time singing with the younger students.
“We learned four pieces for Honor Choir this year, then had about five and a half hours of rehearsal time,” Longhurst said. “Then with the honor band, Dr. (Michael) Black, from Northwestern, is conducting that. We have a couple of band students helping with the honor band as well.”
The festival started with Phillips Band Day in 1932, drawing bands from Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, according to the festival’s website.
It became Tri-State Band Festival in 1933, then changed its name to Tri-State Music Festival later.
