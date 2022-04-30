ENID, Okla. — Two trees were planted Friday at Enid Skate Park in celebration of Arbor Day.
The city of Enid’s Tree Board, city officials and Longfellow Middle School students gathered at the park, 124 N. 5th, to dedicate trees.
The Tree Board plants a tree every year on Arbor Day, and the city is celebrating its 14th year being a designated Tree City USA.
Wilma Robinson, eighth-grade science teacher at Longfellow, picked 40 students who use the park or live near it to attend the Arbor Day event.
“We are glad to be a part of this,” Robinson said. “It’s good for the students.”
Student body president Kourtney Wright said she is glad the students were able to come out and get away from the testing going on at school.
“I feel like there is a lot of stress on us eighth-graders with the writing test, so I think it’s great we were able to just get out for a bit and have fun on Arbor Day,” she said.
Bill Nokes, Tree Board member, said the board decided to plant two varieties of trees at the skate park.
“One is a corkscrew willow,” Nokes said. “It has a very unusual growth pattern. Instead of the willow coming up and going out, it looks just like a corkscrew. Then we decided on an autumn blaze maple because of the color in the fall. It turns a brilliant red. We thought it would be a nice touch of color down here.”
Sara Stuber, Tree Board president, said board members love seeing students involved in their annual Arbor Day celebrations.
“We always think it’s important to include the students because these are their trees,” Stuber said. “These trees will be here for generations to come. It’s important for the kids to have some pride and ownership in that. We wanted to include these students because many of them live in this neighborhood. This is a park they will come to and enjoy. These trees will grow up and give them shade and beautify the area.”
