ENID, Okla. — No injuries were reported after a storage building at a property on East Randolph caught fire Wednesday evening.
According to an Enid Fire Department incident report, personnel responded at 5:26 p.m. to 1124 E. Randolph after a fire was reported.
Dispatchers told EFD a tree was on fire and that it had spread to the storage shed, the report states. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the building’s open door, the eaves on two sides and the back of the building. The interior of the structure was completely involved, as was a large tree and an adjacent fence.
The building was almost touching another building on one side, and firefighters began putting the blaze out. Some paint burned off the second building, but there appeared to be no other damage, according to the fire report.
After the tree was knocked over, water was put into the cracks and crevices of it to extinguish all remaining hot spots, and personnel responded again two hours later to check for any hot spots, the report states.
The cause of the fire was undetermined after the investigation, according to the report.
