Hospice Circle of Love’s annual Tree of Life Celebration is being planned to help area residents remember loved ones who are no longer with them.
Participants can obtain personalized ceramic star ornaments in memory of a family member or friend for a $25 tax-deductible donation. The ornaments will be hung on a trio of Christmas trees featured at the event. Hospice Circle of Love patients who have died in the last year will be included at no charge to the families.
Participants will take their ornaments home following the celebration, which will be 3 p.m. Dec. 18 in the Gantz Center on the Northern Oklahoma College Enid campus. Tree of Life will include the reading of the names on the trees, Christmas music, a brief spiritual message and a cookie-and-punch reception.
“Tree of Life is a special opportunity for the community to come together in remembrance of their loved one’s while giving us the time to reconnect with the families we have served over the years,” said Hospice Circle of Love Director Chad Caldwell.
The money raised with this event will go toward patient care for those who don’t have Medicare or a hospice insurance benefit. Hospice Circle of Love serves terminally ill patients in Northwest Oklahoma, within a 60 mile radius of Enid.
To order a Tree of Life ornament, stop by the Circle of Love office, 314 S. 3rd in Enid. Sponsorship opportunities are available as well. For more information, call Hospice Circle of Love at (580) 234-2273 or go to HospiceCircleofLove.com.
