ENID, Okla. — Hospice Circle of Love’s annual Tree of Life celebration is being planned to help area residents remember loved ones who are no longer with them.
Participants can obtain personalized ceramic Christmas tree ornaments in memory of a family member or friend for a $25 tax-deductible donation. The ornaments will be hung on a trio of Christmas trees featured at the event.
“Hospice Circle of Love has been remembering our patients at our annual Tree of Life celebration for 32 years now,” said Julie Nelson, director of community relations for Circle of Love. “It’s a nice way to celebrate the lives of those we miss so dearly this time of year and has become a very meaningful event for our staff and the families we have served.”
Hospice Circle of Love patients who have died in the last year will be included at no charge to families. Participants will take their ornaments home following the celebration, which will be 3 p.m. Dec. 12 in Montgomery Hall at the Gantz Center at Northern Oklahoma College Enid. Tree of Life will include the reading of the names on the trees, Christmas music, a spiritual message and a cookie and punch reception.
“Tree of Life is something our staff looks forward to every year. It is a special opportunity for the community to come together in remembrance of their loved ones while giving us an opportunity to reconnect with the families we have served over the years,” Director Chad Caldwell said.
The money raised will go toward patient care for those who don’t have a Medicare or hospice insurance benefit. Hospice Circle of Love provides physical, emotional and spiritual care for terminally ill patients in their final months of life.
To order a Tree of Life ornament, stop by the Circle of Love office at 314 S. 3rd in Enid. For more information, call Hospice Circle of Love at (580) 234-2273.
