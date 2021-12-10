ENID, Okla. — The live Christmas tree lot on West Garriott is closing.
Tim Kopp, tree grower and retailer, has sold his cut Christmas trees in Enid for the past 15 years.
Kopp owns Kopp Forest Products in central Wisconsin, where he lives year-round. He grows different tree varieties there, which he has been doing for 52 years.
“It’s time for me to retire,” Kopp said. “As much as I love it down here, and the people have been so good to me, it is too much time away from home coming down here. I am usually here for a month during the holiday season. It’s a little bit hard on the home life. It’s time. Everybody has to take a step back at some point.”
Kopp said he would continue growing trees in Wisconsin until he is unable. Though he is stopping his direct-to-customer sales, he will continue wholesaling trees to places like Red Bird Farms of Enid.
Kent Evatt, owner of Red Bird Farms, said he and Kopp grow different varieties of trees, but Red Bird will be able to sell many different types of pre-cuts because of Kopp’s trees.
Red Bird Farm grows and sells Virginia pine, blue ice cypress, white pine and Scotch pine. Kopp grows fraser fir, balsam fir, canaan fir, white pine and spruce varieties in Wisconsin. Many of those can’t be grown in Oklahoma, he said.
“Some people have their heart set on a fir, which is what Kopp grows,” Evatt said. “I hope his customers will come here. It is a little bit of a different experience since it is on a farm, but people can still get his trees they’ve gotten for the last decade.”
Kopp also hopes his customers will buy his trees at Red Bird Farms next season.
“People can still get my trees,” Kopp said. “I just wanted my loyal customers to be able to go to an independent person. They have a very nice gift shop, choose-and-cut trees and the pre-cuts, like I carry.”
Kopp will end his last tree season in Enid soon. Though he will continue doing what he loves, which is growing trees, he will have more time to spend with his grandkids.
“I like to deer hunt, and I get to go only one day every season. My oldest grandson is starting to hunt, so I want to be there,” he said.
