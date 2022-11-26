Now that Thanksgiving is over, it's time to turn attention towards Christmas and the holiday season. For many Enid families, that will mean a stop at Red Bird Farm to cut down their very own Christmas tree.
Owner Kent and Becky Evatt oversee the operation which allows families to either cut down their own tree, or purchase a pre cut tree.
After the tree is cut, it is shaken out to remove loose needles and put through a baler to be sorted into a neat package and tied down or placed in the car.
This is the fourth year the two will be in operation. Kent Evatt estimates that he has around 3,000 trees, although a lot of those won't be sold this season. Some trees are even being grown for up to six years from now.
"We plant our trees every year and those will be the trees that will be for sale in five to six years from now," he said. "The fir trees we bring in are like 10-year trees."
Along with trees, Red Bird also sells greenery made out of the tree needles including wreaths and crosses made from Christmas trees and mantle pieces along with our seasonal items.
"We make handmade wreaths as clippings come in," Becky Evatt said. "We try to have some festive things that go with the season like stocking stuffers and gifts. We have jams and jellies and lots of ornaments."
The two estimate that hundreds of families will cut down trees, but they say it's hard to really put an estimate on how many families will come.
The cost of a tree varies by tree. They say most of the trees are between seven and eight feet tall.
Axes and chainsaws aren't allowed, but there are manual saws on site for families who wish to cut their own tree. They also will cut the tree for you.
"You want a nice, clean cut," said Kent.
Kent estimates that he cuts down less than 10 trees per season, he says one of the appeals of coming to Red Bird is the feeling of cutting our own tree.
"People are here for the experience of doing it," he said.
