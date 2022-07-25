ENID, Okla. — As COVID-19 numbers again rise in Northwest Oklahoma, and across the state, new treatment options are available to those in need.
Oklahoma State Department of Health reported nine hospitalizations, one in the ICU, across Northwest Oklahoma in a report issued last week. Four of those hospitalizations are at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid ,said a local hospital administer on Monday. The Integris Health system has 34 hospitalized COVID patients across Oklahoma.
OSDH reported 1,203 new COVID-19 cases and 5,799 active cases in its weekly report issued Thursday. Overall, there have been 468,401 cases since the pandemic began.
The provisional death count stands at 8,677, according to OSDH.
“It’s not getting to a point where the hospitals are overwhelmed,” said Kurt DeVaney chief hospital executive. “There’s still a lot of patients in the hospitals across the state but not specific due to COVID. We have room if there were to be an influx. There is capacity at this point.”
In-patient treatments have not changed, but out-patient treatments have expanded. Integris’ top treatment is Paxlovid, which is an oral treatment, DeVaney said.
“A year ago, people would have been coming in for infusions ,and now they can take an oral medication that you can pick up at a retail pharmacy,” DeVaney said. (Patients) can take that in (their) house and don’t have to (come to the hospital and) sit for treatment.”
For patients who do not qualify for Paxlovid, there are three other options available through Integris, including another oral treatment, DeVaney said.
Integris does not closely track the vaccination status of its patients, but DeVaney says roughly 80% of the hospital's patients have not been vaccinated against COVID.
Vaccination, DeVaney said, “helps prevent (patients from needing to be) admitted” but does not change the types of treatments used for them.
“If you’re sick stay home and stay vigilant that COVID is not completely gone," he said. "Following guidelines from the CDC and the health department is probably the best thing to do at this point so that everybody can stay safe.”
Questions to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center on Monday were directed to a pharmacist who did not reply before press time.
