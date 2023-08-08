FAIRMONT, Okla. — Local Chapter 37 of The Retired Enlisted Association will open its shooting range at noon Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, for a birthday celebration.
A banner at 150th and U.S. 412 will point the way to the range, located at 3927 S. 150th in Fairmont, said Richard Sabin, Chapter 37 president.
“The reason for this get-together is to honor our secretary/treasurer (Gerald Pope’s) birthday,” he said. “So all TREA members can come and help celebrate Gerald’s birthday with him.”
Hamburgers will be cooked out and available for all TREA members and veterans. Cost is free but donations are accepted. Children will not be allowed.
Those wishing to attend can contact Sabin at (580) 231-3908 or Pope at (580) 402-2327 for information and to RSVP.
