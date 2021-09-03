ENID, Okla. — It’s been almost 20 years, but Vicki Tidball, like many others, has never forgotten and will never forget the terrorist attacks on 9/11.
“I was driving my son to school in Mesquite, Texas, ... and the radio just went silent,” she said as she remembered where she was when the news of the attacks broke.
Tidball, along with her mother and two grandsons, stopped by Enid Woodring Regional Airport on Friday afternoon to see the “9/11 Never Forget: 20th Year Memorial” mobile, outdoor exhibit set up by the Gen. Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum.
Steve Groff, collections manager, said the museum wanted to give people a chance to look at a few artifacts and to talk among others about what 9/11 means to them 20 years after it happened.
“We just want to get out and meet the people — bring the museum’s offerings and spirits out to the greater parts of Oklahoma, and just give people something to remember the incident ... and inspire conversation and remembrance of the event,” Groff said.
Paul and Sally Dunbar were the first to arrive at the exhibit, which only had a couple items on display at the time due to wind and the chance of precipitation. The couple signed the guest book and wrote down where they were on 9/11 — Paul was teaching at Oklahoma Bible Academy and Sally was at Finer Physiques Fitness Center.
The couple’s son was in the National Guard at the time but was not sent to New York City because his daughter was born the day after 9/11. Sally’s cousin also was working in the Pentagon that day, but made it out safely.
“We wanted to come see (the exhibit) and remember,” Paul said.
The exhibit made stops in Erick and Woodward on Wednesday and Thursday before making its way to Enid, and Groff said so far, people who have stopped to see the exhibit appreciate seeing the artifacts, which are a steel beam from the Twin Towers, debris from the Pentagon crash site, a New York City firefighter’s turnout gear and helmet, a flashlight used during recovery by New York City firefighter Bill O’Keefe and photos of the museum’s permanent exhibit dedicated to telling the story of 9/11.
The exhibit will go to different cities and towns until Sept. 11. Its next two stops will be at Equity Bank in Ponca City and the J.M. Davis Arms & Historical Museum in Oklahoma City on Saturday.
It will end on Sept. 11 at the Franks museum in Hobart.
An artifact presentation and banner signing will be from 4 p.m. to dusk each day, though weather conditions and the number of visitors may affect which items are on display and the times.
Although only two artifacts were on display when Tidball was there, she said it’s important to never forget what happened, and she wanted her grandsons to see the artifacts in person.
“With them, 20 years ago, they weren’t even born yet,” Tidball said. “I think it’s important that they can get as close to the experience as they can.”
For more information on the “9/11 Never Forget: 20th Year Memorial,” visit TommyFranksMuseum.org/911-exhibit or call (580) 726-5900. The museum’s permanent 9/11 display is open 10 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 507 S. Main St. in Hobart.
The museum was created as a historical foundation dedicated to telling the story of the United States military and education of the events. Its stated mission is to advance the development of the world-class leadership training institution and museum. For more information, visit TommyFranksMuseum.org.
