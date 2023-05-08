Enid will be a part of this year’s Travel and Tourism Summit with informational workshops set to be held in Enid at Stride Bank Center on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell also will be the featured speaker during a town hall meeting following the educational workshops.
The event will begin at 1 p.m. and conclude around 5:30 p.m. Registration for the workshops and summit can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2p896jyc.
Workshop I, titled “Must See, Must Go, Must Do! Bring Life to your Community by Growing your Image,” will be presented by Kelly Tompkins, owner of Hive Appeal, Kyle Williams, president of Jiffy Trip, and Lafe Coldwater, owner/operator of Enid Axe.
The group will talk about how to create unique and engaging attractions in the community.
Workshop II, titled “Tourism & Travel Marketing Made Easier,” will be facilitated by Chris Fox, a certified StoryBrand Guide and owner of Fox Strategies. He will introduce a simple framework that can be used to improve marketing.
The Travel and Tourism Summit is an event being held in Enid and Elk City. The Enid summit is sponsored by Visit Enid.
For more information about the summit, call Visit Enid at (580) 233-3643.
