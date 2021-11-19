ENID, Okla. — City of Enid administration offices, Enid Animal Welfare, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County and the Recycle Center will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26, 2021, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Thursday’s regular trash route will be collected on Monday, Nov. 22 and 29, before the regular schedule resumes Thursday, Dec. 2, according to a city press release.
The landfill will be closed on Thursday and open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. Meadowlake Golf Course will be closed Thursday and open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Enid Public Transportation Authority (EPTA) will not operate Thursday or Friday but will on Saturday. The library also will be closed on Saturday, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.