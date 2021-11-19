City of Enid
ENID, Okla. — City of Enid administration offices, Enid Animal Welfare, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County and the Recycle Center will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26, 2021, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thursday’s regular trash route will be collected on Monday, Nov. 22 and 29, before the regular schedule resumes Thursday, Dec. 2, according to a city press release.

The landfill will be closed on Thursday and open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. Meadowlake Golf Course will be closed Thursday and open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Enid Public Transportation Authority (EPTA) will not operate Thursday or Friday but will on Saturday. The library also will be closed on Saturday, according to the release.

