ENID, Okla. — The director of a local transitional housing program said he plans to use newly approved community funding to continue giving his residents more room to grow.
Hope Outreach Ministries’ Rodney Fowler said the home where men transition back into society after incarceration or addiction is due for further improvements when it receives Community Development Block Grant funds this fall.
Fowler, the live-in director of Hope Outreach’s transitional housing ministry, said the money would be used to add outdoor recreational activities like a pergola canopy over the smoker, as well as a basketball or volleyball court.
City commissioners last Tuesday approved the latest round of annual CDBG funding requests from 11 local nonprofits, including Hope Outreach, which received $35,000 for the housing ministry.
“We just want to do some things where (residents) don’t feel so isolated here and they have some activities to do at the house,” but without returning to their negative past environments, Fowler said Saturday at the house at 216 W. Oak.
The house opened as Hope Outreach’s transitional living ministry in 2015.
Fowler said Enid’s rate of recidivism — or chance of arrest for a repeat offense — is around 65%, while the state’s rate hovers between 23%-25%.
He said Hope Outreach had also spent some of last year’s $50,000 of CDBG funds for home improvements, including renovating its two bathrooms, rewiring the electrical system and adding a new roof.
Both bathrooms, one on each floor, include standing showers with linoleum tile and glass doors added during renovations.
Fowler, who was formerly incarcerated too, said he knows the need for a hot, private shower — one without wearing the “shower shoes” inmates are given upon entering prison.
While standing in the new bathroom, he said he still remembers the first day he showered without his shower shoes.
“And it was like, you just stand under that water, and it was …,” he said, before inhaling a deep breath, “you’re washing all of those years of your incarceration off of you, it feels like.”
Fowler said with last year’s funds, he still plans to add a new driveway and install a wooden-panel, privacy fence along the backyard, which runs up to gravel alleyways around the property’s north and east sides.
“It’s nice to have a little privacy,” he said.
“Darn right it is,” said Steve Curran, who moved into the house about a month ago. “It’s almost embarrassing to walk up, ask a person for a job because you’ve sat there all nasty where you’ve been living on the streets.”
Three men, including Curran, are living in the house, but Fowler said he expects more to move in because of the recently announced closure of Fort Supply’s William S. Key Correctional Center.
“We’ll probably be full within the next month,” he said, reaching eight total residents in the house.
Fowler often meets the inmates before driving to pick them up himself when they’re released.
He said before they get on the road, he takes each guy to their first meal out — that usually ends up being a steak dinner, he said.
Each resident receives his own room, with a TV and furniture, as well as his own refrigerator on the first floor.
When they get to Enid, Fowler said, “I like to be able to say, ‘Welcome home. You’re at home.’”
“It feels like home,” new resident Jacob Davis said nearby.
Men usually stay in the house between six months to a year, Fowler said.
Residents, about half of whom are originally from Enid, have three requirements in order to stay in the house: be active in a church, be gainfully employed and attend weekly housing meetings.
At those meetings, Fowler, a longtime drug treatment and support advocate, leads residents through recovery programs such as 12 Steps. They also discuss setting goals and barriers, budgeting wages for transportation, then on acquiring enough funds for independent living such as clothing, first and last month’s rent, deposits, etc.
Residents often find employment at ADM’s local grain elevators and flour mill, or through TPI Staffing Services Inc., Fowler said.
Curran said he’s waiting to receive his Social Security card, the last thing on his second list he’s finished so far.
“This next list — ‘Job’ in big letters on top,” he said.
