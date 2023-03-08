OKLAHOMA CITY — Tensions continue to escalate in the state Capitol between a vocal group of transgender rights advocates and House Republicans.
Those tensions continued to boil Wednesday — a day after House Republicans overwhelmingly voted to censure the Oklahoma Legislature’s lone non-binary and transgender lawmaker and remove their right to serve on committees. The move, supporters said, effectively limits the voice of the 40,000 constituents state Rep. Mauree Turner serves in a heavily Democratic Oklahoma City area.
Republican colleagues accused Turner of “harboring a fugitive and repeatedly lying to officers” in connection with an alleged assault on state Rep. Bob Culver, R-Tahlequah.
Culver said he had water thrown on his back by a transgender rights protester as he was leaving the House chamber following a controversial vote to limit gender-affirming care until age 18. The same protester also is accused of assaulting an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper. Authorities said a second person also was later arrested in connection with the incident for striking a trooper. The second person allegedly hid in Turner’s office to try to avoid troopers, authorities said. Neither had been criminally charged.
A Department of Public Safety trooper also said Wednesday that Turner isn’t expected to be charged with a crime, and that all other protests involving transgender and LGBTQ activists have been peaceful.
Turner, who is Black and Muslim and who uses they/them pronouns, said they don’t know if tensions could be higher right now between Republican lawmakers and the LGBTQ community.
They vehemently deny Republicans’ allegations, and said they now have an “inbox full of slander, lies and so many other things” because of the allegations.
Turner, who recently publicly came out as transgender, said one email called them the N-word and suggested they should eat “a little porker” and called them “colored Muslim trash.” A voicemail Turner played for CNHI Oklahoma told Turner to take “that (profanity) rag off your head. You don’t even belong to be in office in this country. You’re a disgrace. Non-binary bull****.”
Turner said Republicans gave them an ultimatum — apologize and their committee assignments will be reinstated. They said they’re not going to apologize.
Turner said “it truly is unfair” that Republicans also haven’t censured or stripped committee assignments from state Rep. Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa, or state Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond. O’Donnell faces eight criminal charges, including several felonies, related to allegations he used his legislative position to benefit his family. Martinez faces a felony charge after police said they found him intoxicated inside his vehicle.
O’Donnell said he had no comment Wednesday, and Martinez didn’t respond to a message seeking comment. Both men voted to censure Turner, House records show.
Daniel Seitz, a spokesman for House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said O’Donnell resigned his leadership position. He said his charges and resignation took place outside of the session and at no point has anyone in the House impeded the investigation. Martinez’s accusation involves something that had nothing to do with House business, he said.
State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said the increased appearance of LGBTQ rights advocates at Oklahoma’s Capitol is in response to a national movement among Republicans to respond to “a really powerful and motivating factor for their base of voters.”
“It certainly is activating folks who are kind of on the progressive side of rights for the community, but it’s also very much motivated and emboldened folks who want to go backwards a little bit,” Nichols said.
The session, for example, kicked off with national Republican pundits mischaracterizing on social media a peaceful but loud protest by about 150 transgender rights advocates.
Nichols said there’s certainly “animosity and tension” between Republicans and activists, but it’s not creating a conversation about how to move forward. Instead, the conversation seems to be about “how can we continue to go further and further and further down the road of restricting folks’ rights and, frankly, dehumanizing them,” Nichols said.
Nichols said he believes Turner was targeted by Republicans because of their sexual orientation, and also received a “disproportionate punishment.”
State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, who co-authored the bill requiring Oklahomans to be 18 before they can receive gender-affirming care, said he wasn’t aware Turner is transgender, but said nobody in the House Republican caucus cared about Turner’s sexual orientation or religion when making the decision censure them.
“(Their) race, those LGBTQ affiliations did not matter,” Olsen said. “But when you harbor a fugitive that’s a big deal. That’s a very big deal, and we felt the need to support our state troopers that are out here.”
State Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, said tensions between LGBTQ rights advocates and Republicans are higher “because they’ve become a target.”
“Tensions are higher because LGBTQ people are being targeted by legislation that effectively attempts to write them out of existence,” Fugate said.
