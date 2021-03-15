Traffic crews will be doing maintenance on the traffic signals at the intersection of Garriott and Oakwood on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The flashing red traffic signals will operate as a four-way stop as traffic crews do wire replacement throughout the day.
Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.
