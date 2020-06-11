ENID, Okla. — Enid city officials said the signal lights at Randolph and Cleveland will be shut down Thursday, June 11, 2020, for continued electrical maintenance.
When the signals are powered down, the intersection will operate as a four-way stop. Crews anticipate having the maintenance completed by the end of the day, weather permitting.
Motorists are encouraged to drive with caution in this area during the maintenance effort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.