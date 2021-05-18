The commencement ceremony for Enid High School’s class of 2021 will be Friday at 7:30 p.m. at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
“We are thrilled to host a traditional graduation for our 2021 seniors,” said Dudley Darrow, assistant superintendent for secondary schools. “We are proud of their accomplishments this year and are looking forward to celebrating them.”
Hannah Brinley, class president, will offer the welcome. Graduation speakers will include Ian Choi, valedictorian; Brian Higbee, salutatorian; and Charlee Maloy, senior speaker. EHS will also recognize 54 valedictorian scholars and 117 honor students.
In the event of inclement weather, the following dates and times are reserved for the event as backup dates/times:
• Saturday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
• Saturday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m. at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
• Sunday, May 23, at 3 p.m. at the Enid Expo Center.
The district will communicate with families and the community at least two and a half hours in advance of the designated start time, if any changes are necessary.
General parking will be available in the south parking lot of the stadium. The EHS parking lots, located on the school campus, also will be open. Those who use the south stadium parking lot are asked to enter the south gates and follow the east sidewalk to the north-side seating. Limited handicapped parking will be located on the north side of the stadium. Once the spaces are full, vehicles with passengers who require handicap parking will be allowed to drive to the entrance of the stadium to drop-off passengers.
For the safety of those in attendance, Iowa Street will be closed to regular traffic near the stadium.
Guests are welcome to sit on both the north and south sides of the stadium. Overflow open seating will be available on the practice field west of the stadium, and guests who choose to use that location are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
Enid Public Schools asks that those attending please not bring air horns or other items of distraction during this special event.
