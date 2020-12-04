Toys for Tots got a boost to its annual toy drive Friday, when Enid auto dealers delivered their annual contribution of toys collected from among employees and customers at their dealerships.
Tables were stacked high with toys waiting to be sorted Friday, for later distribution to families in need.
The program, a function of Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, collects new, unwrapped gifts for families who have applied for assistance and distributes the gifts in time for Christmas. The application process for this year has concluded.
Local Toys for Tots coordinator Gail Wheeler was introduced to Toys for Tots through her late husband, Larry Wheeler, a Marine Vietnam veteran who coordinated the Christmas toy program for more than 25 years.
The local program serves children up to age 18, as long as they are living at home and in school, and covers all of Garfield County and any county that touches Garfield County: Major, Grant, Noble, Kingfisher and Alfalfa.
Representatives from Northcutt Chevrolet, Janzen GMC, Stevens Ford, Stuart Nissan, Jackson’s of Enid and Curttright Honda dropped off donations Friday.
Wheeler said those donations are an annual blessing, but this year demand is up, and more donations are needed.
Applications were turned in for 461 children this year, compared to 343 last year.
Wheeler said the need for toys for younger kids always are usually filled first, as people like to shop for the smaller kids’ toys. She said the greatest need is gifts for older children, ages 10 and older.
Toys for Tots collection boxes still are out at various Enid locations, including the Enid News & Eagle, 227 W. Broadway.
But, Wheeler said when it comes to older kids, many people find it easier to donate money, and let Toys for Tots do the buying.
Tax-deductible donations can be made payable to Toys for Tots and mailed to 225 W. Oklahoma St., Lahoma, OK 73754.
