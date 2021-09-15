City of Enid
ENID, Okla. — A presentation for business owners, property owners and residents interested in the proposed road improvements for East Randolph, between Washington and 7th will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22, according to the city of Enid Engineering Department.

The presentation, which will cover the remaining construction schedule, is 5:30 p.m. commission chambers at the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott.

Construction plans will be available for viewing at the meeting and questions will be taken following the presentation.

