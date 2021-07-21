ENID, Okla. — Several state officials and area residents gathered at Autry Technology Center on Tuesday evening to discuss redrawing congressional districts.
The town hall meeting, which was free and open to the public, drew in nearly 20 people, most of them members of the Oklahoma Legislature, as Keith Beall, redistricting director for the Oklahoma Senate, and Quyen Do, redistricting coordinator for the Oklahoma House, gave a presentation about the importance of the process of redrawing congressional districts.
“This is gonna affect our state for the next 10 years,” said Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, who currently holds House District 40.
This is the first time in history that the U.S. Census has been delayed, Do said, and in the fall, the Legislature will reconvene into special session to complete congressional redistricting and make any necessary adjustments to state legislative districts upon the release of final Census.
Every 10 years, the Oklahoma Legislature is required by law to redraw state legislative and congressional district lines to reflect changes following the federal decennial census.
Due to population shifts within Oklahoma, redistricting is necessary to preserve the constitutional standard of “one person, one vote.”
Oklahoma currently has five congressional districts. Garfield County is in Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District, which is the largest in the state and includes much of northern and western Oklahoma, with Republican Congressman Frank Lucas as the current representative.
Across the state, Oklahoma’s population has increased to an estimated nearly 4 million people.
“Oklahoma’s growth did not warrant a sixth congressional district, but it also doesn’t mean that we’re going to lose a congressional district,” Do said.
Since the 2010 census, Garfield County is thought to have grown by .79%, bringing the population total to 61,056, Do said.
With Garfield County being in the “heart” of the 3rd Congressional District, Beall said it’s not as likely that much will change as it did with the legislative districts such as House District 40 shrinking to include mainly Enid and Denise Crosswhite Hader’s, R-Piedmont, House District 41 cut in half and removed from the Enid area entirely.
Legislative district lines were redrawn and signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt on May 14. The legislative lines can have a deviation of up to 5%, but congressional district lines have to be “right on the number.”
“That deviation gives you a little more leeway,” Beall said. “If the estimates were off, and we go outside of that 5% deviation, then we’ll have to either pick up some people or get rid of some people.”
The final numbers from the census will be in by Aug. 16, Beall said, and after those arrive, the Legislature will convene into special session to work on the congressional lines and may adjust legislative districts, if necessary, and like with legislative districts, the public can submit map drawings for congressional districts.
Once the congressional district lines are finished, Garfield County commissioners will redraw county district lines by Nov. 30, and finally, Garfield County Election Board will redraw the precincts, which is currently at 30, GCEB Secretary Jody Helm said shortly after.
Helm, who took on the role of secretary April 27, said he doesn’t foresee a lot of changes in the county, but until the final census numbers arrive, he can’t say for sure.
“It will be a challenge because you’re at the end and on a deadline, but I think with all the assistance and input that I’ll have, I think we’re good,” Helm said.
The Legislature held a redistricting town hall in Oklahoma City on July 8 and a virtual meeting on July 13 before coming to Enid on Tuesday.
The next state town hall meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Tulsa Technology Center’s Riverside Campus, followed by a July 27 town hall meeting in McAlester, a July 29 town hall meeting in Lawton and lastly, a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. on Aug. 3.
