Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, is encouraging Enid area residents to get involved with the state and congressional redistricting process by attending a redistricting town hall meeting Thursday.
Once every decade, the Oklahoma Legislature is required by law to redraw its congressional and legislative boundaries to reflect changes in population according to the U.S. Census data, according to a press release from the Oklahoma State Senate Office.
“Some areas in our state have experienced population growth, while others have experienced a decline, so we have to draw these new boundary lines with those trends in mind,” Pederson said in the release.
The state Senate town hall will be 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Autry Technology Center lectorium. Those who attend will hear from redistricting experts and learn more about the process, according to the release.
Guests will be given the opportunity to ask questions and give their input, the release said, and questions and comments can be sent to redistricting@oksenate.gov.
For those unable to attend in person, the meeting will be livestreamed and archived for later viewing at www.oksenate.gov.
“How our legislative lines are redrawn will impact all Oklahomans for the next decade, so we want to work together to ensure we get it right,” Pederson said in the release. “Government works best when we hear from all voices, so I highly encourage everyone to attend the meeting if you can.”
The agenda for the meeting includes a welcome by Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, a presentation from the Senate redistricting director, questions and public comments.
For more information about the redistricting process, visit www.oksenate.gov.redistricting.
