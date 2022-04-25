OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department has canceled the lease concession agreement with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen due to suspected fraudulent activity and questionable business practice, according to a statement released Monday, April 25, 2022.
The contract covers several concessions at some state parks, including Roman Nose State Park in Northwest Oklahoma.
“After extensive review, it has become clear the continuation of the agreement with Foggy Bottom Kitchen is not in the best interest of Oklahoma taxpayers,” according to the statement.
The department initiated an internal investigation in fall 2021 after reports of “financial irregularities,” halting construction and management fees through the end of the year.
Tourism officials did not go into complete detail about how the future of the restaurant concession, saying in the statement that any catering needs already reserved will be fulfilled an that staff are reaching out to local, small businesses to find “creative solutions” to meet park guest demands until new restaurant operations can begin in remodeled facilities, according to the statement.
“While the transition won’t be easy, our first duty is to safeguard taxpayer funds,” the statement reads.
Terminating the agreement is a first step, according to the tourism department.
“We are continuing to cooperate with investigators and auditors to determine the extent to which unlawful behavior has been perpetuated agains the state,” according to the release.
The department also is looking into options to recover taxpayer dollars paid to the operator for services or items invoiced to the state but not provided, according to the statement.
Swadley’s released a statement over the weekend, saying the company’s family dedicated to supporting the employees and customers.
“From the beginning, every aspect of the Foggy Bottom Kitchen project has been directed and approved by state officials. We stand by our team and all that we have done to benefit the people of our beautiful state,” the Swadley’s statement reads.
“Foggy Bottom Kitchen's intent is to benefit our state’s tourism department by improving tourism to our state parks. From this project, the state of Oklahoma has obtained millions worth of assets and Oklahomans now have access to the dramatically improved facilities at these state parks. Visits to the state parks have increased and the local economies within these communities have benefited greatly from the hundreds of jobs created in otherwise very rural areas,” according to the statement.
