WATONGA, Okla. — Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is partnering with Oklahoma State Parks Foundation to host a two-person golf tournament at Roman Nose State Park Golf Course at 9 a.m. Sept. 15, 2023.
The grand prize is one year of all-access golf passes to seven Oklahoma state park golf courses.
“We’re excited to partner with the Oklahoma State Parks Foundation for a full day of golfing for a great cause at Roman Nose State Park," said Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department. “We welcome you to play the park's beautiful course and then stay the weekend to experience the three natural springs, hiking trails, horseback riding and everything Roman Nose has to offer."
This is the foundation’s first fundraising event, and all the money raised will go to improving educational partnerships, environmental conservation, park improvements and historical preservation inside Oklahoma state parks.
Teams can enter to compete in the open division, senior division (60+) or co-ed division. The two-player teams will play 18 holes, split into a six-hole scramble, six-hole best ball and six-hole alternate shot. There will be up to 16 teams in each category.
Registration is $400 per team and covers green fee plus a cart, lunch from The Lookout restaurant, an entry gift and a chance to win the grand prize.
For more information or to register a team, go to ospfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.