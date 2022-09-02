ENID, Okla. — Betty Tuohy says she is not ready to retire.
The 94-year-old resident of Golden Oaks still has some projects to finish. She has written four books, with another to finish, is trying to learn the harmonica and wants to write short stories on her family history.
“I want my kids to know everything about their family, even the bad stuff,” she said.
There might be some bad stuff in her life, but overall she said she has lived a good life. She was born and grew up in Enid.
“I can remember when there were still posts to tie your horse to next to places to park your car,” Tuohy said.
Born in Enid on Oct. 12, 1928, she went to Longfellow Junior High School and ended up having to graduate from Longfellow because Enid High School was heavily damaged in a fire. Tuohy said she thinks it was around 1942 and remembers the kids from Longfellow and Emerson graduating together.
“There was always such a rivalry but we came together because we lost the high school,” she said.
Tuohy went on to Oklahoma A&M, where she met her husband on a blind date.
“My mom told me never to go on a blind date and never kiss a boy on the first date. When I met Michael Tuohy I did both,” she said laughing.
There were five veterans from New York who needed dates and because she had a fight with her regular boyfriend, she decided to go. She said it was love at first sight. They were married 68 years.
Michael Tuohy got a degree in finance and psychology. He went to work at Liberty Federal Savings and Loan in Enid.
“He did everything,” Tuohy said. “He wore his suit every day even when he had to take out the trash at work. He learned every job at the bank and eventually became the bank president. He had traveled the world in World War II with the Navy on a ship as a radioman and ended up in Enid.”
Tuohy was a bookkeeper at BF Goodrich Tire until their first child came and she stayed home and raised her four kids — two girls and two boys. To make extra money she cooked baked goods and left them at the bank and at different businesses.
“I had an honor jar to put the money in and people were really honest. I kept doing this until the government shut me down,” she said.
This is when Tuohy started writing books.
“Michael always encouraged me and bought me a new electric typewriter and eventually a laptop computer,” she said.
Most of her books were mysteries, and she has printed most of them herself with help from her granddaughter, Hannah Lollman, who writes and illustrates children’s books.
The most fun she had writing was taking a class at Autry Technology Center from Johnny Quarles, a western writer.
“He’d give you a subject and tell you to write and then he’d make you read it. I loved it,” she said.
Tuohy and her husband loved to travel and went 24 times to Ireland, where Mike had family and they formed many relationships.
Tuohy and her husband were members of St. Francis Catholic Church and for five years she played the organ.
She also taught organ and once had 34 students. There is a keyboard in her room and she still plays.
Her children come to see her often and say they all call her every day. A special treat was when her son took her around town to see the public art murals.
“I’ve enjoyed watching this town grow, and it has grown well,” Tuohy said. “I think the plains are beautiful.”
Her husband died in 2019, and she said she wants to live to 100 if she still has her hands to write and to play the keyboard and if her mind is good.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.