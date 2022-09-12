ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority met last week to discuss several topics to reduce or manage overcrowding at the county jail.
Ben Crooks, jail administrator at Garfield County Detention Facility, said 40 people were in attendance at the Sept. 8 meeting, including Enid and North Enid city officials, jail staff and general community members.
Voters in the Aug. 23 primary runoff election shot down a proposition that would have increased the county sales tax by 0.30%, or 30 cents on every $100 spent, for 20 years to fund the operation, maintenance, construction, equipping and improvement of GCDF and its facilities, a project that would have cost roughly $8.5 million.
But the need for the expansion and renovation, Crooks said, still is there.
“This isn’t going away,” Crooks said Monday while giving an update from the meeting to Garfield County commissioners, adding the jail was 26% over its operational capacity of 193 beds.
The first of the five topics the GCCJA discussed at the meeting was to put the proposition on another ballot in either January or May 2023 for voters to reconsider.
Crooks said his intent is to “continue to pursue this as the best option,” as opposed to pursuing an avenue like increasing property taxes.
He also requested 10 additional GCDF staff positions to help deal with overcrowding, estimated to cost $520,000 annually.
The second topic discussed was housing inmates in other counties’ jails. An average of 60 inmates per day would be needed to be housed out, costing an average of $44.09 per inmate per day for a total of approximately $965,000 annually.
GCCJA discussed updating jail costs through the district courts. The current rate stands at $35 per day to those convicted of a crime, and can be assessed by the courts and waived if deemed appropriate by a judge.
Currently, the cost of incarceration at GCDF is $54.61 per day. GCCJA appointed Crooks to present the actual expenses to District Judge Paul Woodward for consideration.
The housing of city of Enid inmates also was discussed, with approximately 12 GCDF inmates per day being municipal inmates. Both Crooks and the GCCJA board expressed no desire to pursue ending the arrangement but have “to consider all possible options for reducing” GCDF’s population.
The city of Enid’s municipal inmate housing agreement is 17 years old “with little modification,” is expired and will be renegotiated in 2022-23, Crooks said.
At the meeting, GCCJA approved and appointed Crooks to represent the board in submitting financial support for a rate increase to the district courts for consideration in a Hubbard Hearing.
According to Crooks, communication with the chief judge already has been established regarding the Hubbard Hearing and agreed upon scheduling.
Crooks also continued to emphasize a need for a study of the entire Garfield County criminal justice system to help identify any inefficiencies that could help reduce jail overcrowding.
Such a study, according to Crooks, would cost anywhere from $75,000 to $150,000, last between six and nine months and would need to be a joint effort among municipalities, Garfield County and all entities of the courts.
Also at the meeting, an update on the cost to house DOC inmates at GCDF was given. In September of 2021, GCDF submitted an official request to DOC to increase the rate to house DOC inmates from $26 to $54.61 per day, which was rejected in May.
In June, GCDF submitted the information to the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector's Office for final determination, Crooks said, adding the OSAI had until June 30 to review and make a determination, but no answer has been received as of Sept. 8.
GCDF will submit another request to DOC for adjustment by Sept. 30 and continue to pursue an answer from the OSAI.
Four community members spoke at the meeting, including two GCDF staff members who said there have been “positive changes” at the jail throughout the past several years but expressed concern about the ability to continue with those changes without the expansion and renovation.
GCCJA will meet again at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, 216 W. Oxford.
