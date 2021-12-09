ENID, Okla. — The world’s tallest Christmas tree in downtown Enid has been resurrected after suffering damage from high winds Sunday evening.
Four days after the top portion of The Christ Tree, the centerpiece to The One Enid, broke off due to high winds, Kline Sign LLC crew members worked Thursday to reattach the piece that fell off with pins and bolts, said Don Rose, lead engineer for The One.
“After it’s done being reattached, we’ll do a little infill work where it got damaged, and we’ll have some more lights and ornaments to put back on,” Rose said.
Approximately 27 feet of the then-140-foot Christmas tree had broken off, according to a press release from The One, and a small portion of the tree was lost.
Rose said there were some weak spots between the guy wires where some of the limbs had been attached and just “failed” where it broke off.
Nicole Winfield, project coordinator for The One Enid, said in a Facebook Live video on The One’s page that a couple of hours before the crew got to work on The Christ Tree, there had been some wind resistance.
At the time of the hours-long reattachment, no wind blew.
“There is no wind down here,” Winfield said in the video. “God is with us on this whole thing. This is just another one of the things that He is here and making this happen.”
The tree was inspected all over to make sure it’s “as good as can be” for the next several weeks, Rose said.
“We braced it from the bottom all the way to the top, and we’ve added reinforcing all the way through the tree this time,” he said.
With the addition of a custom-built, 5-foot star on top, the fresh-cut Christmas tree now towers at about 141 feet.
“It’s just a little scar on the tree,” Winfield said in the video. “Scars mean stories.”
The 12 smaller trees and two archways near The Christ Tree also were damaged due to the high winds but were restored to their original designs, according to The One’s release. Enid Floral & Gifts owner Ryan Fossett, his employees and volunteers have been “integral” in the repairs.
