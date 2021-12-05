ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department was blocking access to the Christ Tree in downtown Enid Sunday night after a top portion of the 140-foot tree broke off.
Officers were on the scene around 10:45 p.m. making sure no one approached the tree, according to a police spokesman. Police were reporting the top of the tree broke off and was hanging.
Organizers of The One event that centers around the tree later confirmed the damage.
"Unfortunately the Oklahoma winds were strong enough to take down a portion of the tree. We are asking for everybody to be respectful and stay clear of the area for safety purposes. First thing in the morning, we will assess the damage and work to restore the tree to the best of our ability so we can keep The One lit as originally planned," said Nicole Winfield, project organizer.
The top bank of lights were out on the tree shortly after the damage was discovered, but emergency personnel soon turned all lights off to the Christ tree and surrounding trees.
A cold front blew through Enid Sunday evening, bringing strong north winds that were gusting at around 50 mph in the Enid area, according to the Mesonet weather-recording stations.
Sustained winds of 30 mph were being reported by the National Weather Service as of 10:45 p.m.
The tree was placed downtown in October and sustained some wind damage shortly after it was filled in with branches. That damage was fixed when the tree was decorated in November.
This breaking story will be updated when more information is available.
