EVENT [Friday]
Halloween Costume Parade, 10 a.m., Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, 120 W. Maine. For more information, call (580) 234-6313.
EVENT [Friday]
United Way Chili Cook Off: Roller Coasters, Rides and Chili, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Tickets and more info at the United Way office, 401 W. Broadway, Suite 223, or by calling (580) 237-0821.
EVENT [Friday]
Haunted Gym, 5-8 p.m., Champion Park, 700 N. 10th. For more information, call (580) 616-7210.
EVENT [Saturday]
Atwoods Annual Pet Costume Contest, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, 5418 W. Garriott. Animals under 20 pounds at 10:30 a.m. and 20-100 pounds at 11:30 a.m. Also includes pet vendors, food trucks, axe throwing, a petting zoo and animal adoptions. For more information, call (580) 233-3700.
EVENT [Saturday]
Family Farm Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Farm animal petting zoo, butter churning, corn shelling and grinding, pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating, caramel apples, woodworking, homemade pie auction (2 p.m.) and more. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday]
HalloLeo's, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. Costume parade, arts and science projects, and jack-o'-lantern painting. For more information, call (580) 233-2787.
EVENT [Saturday]
Trick-or-Treat Bash, 1-3 p.m., downtown Enid. Several businesses around downtown will be handing out candy. Participating locations will have an orange paper pumpkin.
EVENT [Saturday]
Lip Sync Battle, 6 p.m., Stride Bank Center. First place, $1,000; second place, $750; third place, $500. There will also be a Halloween costume contest, $5 to enter. Presented by RSVP of Enid. For more information, call (580) 233-5914, or go to www.rsvpenid.org.
EVENT [Saturday]
Trunk-or-Treat, 6-8 p.m., Oakwood Bowl, 4709 W. Garriott.
EVENT [Sunday]
Sensory-friendly Trick-or-Treat, 3-5 p.m., 4RKids Mini Golf Course, 710 Overland Trail. Event is for individuals with special needs and their siblings. For more information, call (580) 237-7890.
EVENT [Sunday]
Fall Festival, 5-7 p.m., Willow View United Methodist Church, 3525 W. Purdue. Activities include outdoor inflatable games and other carnival-style games for children and families. Candy, prizes and cotton candy will be given out. Halloween costumes optional. For more information, call (580) 234-4899.
EVENTS [Sunday]
Trunk-or-Treat, 2-4 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 215 S. Cleveland; and 5:30-7:30 p.m., Emmanuel Enid, 2505 W. Garriott.
EVENT [Thru Sunday]
Nightmare Warehouse, open 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7:30-? Halloween, 424 W. Walnut. Tickets are $15; $10 for 10 and under. Times and dates subject to change. For more information, go to nightmarewarehouse.com.
EXHIBIT [Thru Sunday]
'The Summoning,' presented by Morbid the Haunted Museum, 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and 6 p.m. - ? Halloween Eve and Halloween. For more information, go to https://morbidhauntedmuseum.com.
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Mennonite Relief Sale, 4-9 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Chisholm Trail Pavilion, 111 W. Purdue. Free admission. Booths, dinner, music, quilts and more. For more information, call (580) 554-9057.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid SPCA 22nd Annual Food, Wine and Beer Festival, 7-9:30 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Tickets available at Enid SPCA, The Cat Clinic, JB Liquor and The Groom Closet. For more information, call (580) 278-1965.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid Symphony Orchestra presents 'Cicilia's Muse,' 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for military and $15 for students, and are available at enidsymphony.org.
MUSIC [Wednesday]
Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased by calling 855-TIX-ENID, by going to stridebankcenter.com, or at the box office.
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
