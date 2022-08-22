Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Aug. 25, for Enid’s popular Tombstone Tales historical event.
Tombstone Tales, which is set for Oct. 7-8, features tractor-trailer rides through Enid Cemetery with stops at numerous tombstones manned by re-enactors dressed in period clothing who share the stories of famous decease Enid residents.
This is the 10th year for Tombstone Tales, which is organized this year by Enid Cemetery. The event was started by the Chisholm Trail Coalition.
The tours are 30 minutes each and run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The tours are of a historical nature, not a scary nature, organizers said. They’re about history, not haunts.
Ticket are $15 per person and can be purchased at Enid Welcome Center, 201 W. Garriott. People are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as the tours fill up quickly.
For reservations, call 580-233-3643, Ext.1., or stop by the center. Only cash and checks are accepted.
