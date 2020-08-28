ENID, Okla. — The 2020 Tombstone Tales originally set for October has been canceled this year, as organizers are worried the event cannot safely provide social distancing needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Errol Wofford, chairman of Tombstone Tales, an event in which participants take wagon rides through the cemetery and visit graves of people influential in Enid’s past, is a fundraiser for the Chisholm Trail activities, including trolley rides throughout the region. Those rides also have been curtailed due to the virus.
Wofford said there is limited room on the Tombstone Tales wagons, and organizers may look to spring to hold the traditional fall event.
Those with information about the trolley or other activities that focus on the Chisholm Trail can contact the Enid Visitor’s Bureau at (580) 233-3643 (233-ENID).
