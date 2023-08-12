KREMLIN — In the quietness of his art studio in the Oklahoma countryside, Harold T. Holden — known to most simply as “H” — sculpts and finely tunes his 25th monument. As he fashions and forms the clay on the Styrofoam-like mold of his childhood hero Frank “Pistol Pete” Eaton astride a horse, he ponders the fact that this eventual life-sized bronzed statue will likely be his last.
While the famed western artist managed to beat the fatal lung disease idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in July 2010 when he received a single lung transplant, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma this past April at the age of 83.
He tires more quickly now; however, both he and his wife of 34 years Edna Mae don’t feel like God’s done with him yet.
“He’s got things to do,” Edna Mae commented with a grin and H agreed with his own smile.
It’s fitting that Pistol Pete would be his final large-scale monument. Throughout his storied career, Holden has dreamed of paying tribute to the man he met when he was a child.
“He was like Buffalo Bill to me,” Holden said. “I sat on this guy’s lap when I was a little kid.”
The grandson of Enid oil pioneer George E. Failing, he remembers going to grandiose Cherokee Strip parade celebrations in downtown Enid and being surrounded by cowboys all the time, including Eaton and Eaton’s son.
“[Eaton] came here to every Cherokee Strip parade celebration,” Holden said. Eaton’s son was the milkman for the Failings and could often be found having dinner at the old Tia Juana Restaurant at Grand and Willow.
Both Holden’s grandfather and father (who died when H was 6) were avid horsemen, so horses have always been a part of his life, whether at the Failing’s homestead north of Enid (now the Tea and Country Estate) or at the Holden’s homestead outside of Kremlin. H and his cousin Jeff Holden spent many years raising American Quarter Horses, team roping, and riding for pleasure.
“[The Old West] was always my subject matter,” Holden said. “When I was a kid, I drew cowboys and Indians. Most of my work is western. You do what you do to make a living, and fortunately I’ve got to do the Old West.”
Holden cites Eaton, aka Pistol Pete, as one of the reasons he became a western artist.
The Enid High alum attended Oklahoma State University but a trip to Houston to work on an oil rig in 1959 resulted in a chance meeting with an instructor at the Texas Academy of Art. Holden graduated from the academy in 1962 with an art degree, doing commercial art professionally while painting and sculpting privately.
After a stint with the Navy during the Vietnam War, Holden ventured out on his own in 1973 to pursue his aspirations of becoming a professional fine artist. Thanks to commissions by the National Cattlemen’s Association in the 1980s, he was launched into the purview of western art collectors far and wide.
Perhaps his biggest break came in 1987 when he was chosen to sculpt a series of commemorative bronzes to depict the 165-year history of the Cherokee Strip in Oklahoma and Kansas. That same year, he completed his first life-sized monument for the City of Enid: the horse and rider known as “Boomer,” which is located at the Stride Bank Center. That image graced a U.S. Postal Service stamp in 1993 to commemorate the Land Run anniversary and became the nationwide symbol for the Cherokee Strip, adorning many a wall throughout Enid and beyond.
Holden is well-known for his bronze sculptures, whether maquette (tabletop statues) or monumental, and amazingly, he self-taught himself how to sculpt.
“I used kneaded erasers and molded them into little figurines,” he said. At first he painted a lot and did a sculpture a year; soon it became more sculpting than painting.
He described how he transformed his art studio to accommodate the task of designing massive statues, running lines from the ceiling, measuring, and calculating sizes in a tablet. Back then, Holden explained, everything was painstakingly measured and calculated by hand before the mold went to the foundry.
“There was a lot of clay back then,” he kidded. Around the mid-2000s, measuring and calculating went digital, much to Holden’s relief.
Among his most recognizable public monuments are:
• “Boomer” companion piece “Holding the Claim” Land Run settler at Government Springs Park (1993)
• “Vision Seeker” Plains Indian in full headdress at Enid High School (1996)
• “Headin’ to Market” cowboy roping a longhorn at the stockyards in Oklahoma City (2000)
• “Will Rogers, Oklahoma’s Native Son” at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City (2005)
• “World Champion” American Quarter Horse at the state fairgrounds in Oklahoma City (2007)
• “The Ranger” bucking horse and rider mascot at all three campuses of Northwestern Oklahoma State University (2007)
• “Thank You Lord” praying cowboy at Emmanuel Baptist Enid (2010)
OSU in Stillwater is the site of three monuments already with the cowboy kneeling remembrance of basketball players who perished in 2001, megabooster T. Boone Pickens and Heisman Trophy standout Barry Sanders; the real Pistol Pete monument is slated to be dedicated next spring in conjunction with Holden’s induction into the OSU Hall of Fame.
“It’s fitting that it’s the last monument. I’d like to paint more and do smaller sculptures,” Holden said, once he finishes his part and sends it off to the foundry later this fall.
Although he doesn’t work at the pace he used to, Holden plans to keep going “to the last stroke,” he said.
