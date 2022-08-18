ENID, Okla. — Tinker Federal Credit Union is warning its members of a recent increase in debit card fraud attempts.
“TFCU fraud detection systems are identifying an unusually high number of debit card fraud attempts over the last few days,” the financial institution said in a statement on its website. “This is not the result of a TFCU system breach. Rather, a merchant’s system that has processed transactions from many financial institutions’ debit cards in the past may have been breached, opening individual debit cards to vulnerability.”
In the statement, Tinker said it is working to safeguard accounts and debit cards that may have been involved.
“It is possible that our fraud detection systems may suspend active debit cards while we work to ensure the security of your account,” the statement reads.
Anyone who needs assistance is asked to visit their or call (405) 732-0324 or 1-800-456-4828.
“Unfortunately, we are experiencing high call volumes and longer wait times than normal,” TFCU’s statement reads.
