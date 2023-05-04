JET, Okla. — Longtime Timberlake Public Schools kindergarten teacher Amanda Redman was honored this week for her 50 years of service to the district.
A program and reception were held Tuesday evening, May 2, 2023, in the auditorium in Jet to honor Redman,.
“I’m completely shocked they kept this a surprise from me,” Redman said.
Redman walked into an auditorium full of family, friends, students and 50 years of previous students. The piano she plays was decorated with roses and gold 50 balloons.
“She loves little children,” said her daughter, Alyssa Plummer, who is a first-grade teacher at Enid's Prairie View Elementary School.
Plummer said for years she went to school with her mom to get her class ready and then helped her pack up things at the end of the year.
“How could I not be a teacher seeing how much she loved it and all she did?” Plummer said.
Redman is from Cherokee and received her teaching degree from Oklahoma State University. Her first teaching job in the district was at Helena-Goltry Elementary School.
She was single at the time but was quickly introduced to a farmer in the Goltry area named Henry Redman. They married and had two kids, Alyssa and Miles.
In 1993, when Helena-Goltry and Jet-Nash merged into Timberlake Public Schools, Redman continued her position as a kindergarten teacher.
Tasha Pierce has taught with Redman for 20 years, and Redman taught her kids in kindergarten.
“She likes to do everything herself and no one helps her,” Pierce said.
Redman is known for her shockingly loud whistle and the fact she always takes too long in the grocery store from visiting with previous students she happens to see.
Redman makes jingles about people, and teachers made one to sing to her, followed by a film of her teaching days.
“She focuses on what is important,” Superintendent Kale Pierce said. “She’s not retiring yet, We aren’t ready to let her go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.