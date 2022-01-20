Tickets and sponsorships are available for Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma’s 11th annual Gala.
This year’s theme is “Caribbean Nights,” and the Gala will be 6-11 p.m. on April 9 at Stride Bank Center.
The “night of island fun” will feature a steak dinner prepared by the event center’s executive chef, Gerald Craparota, as well as drinks, casino-style games — provided by Enid’s AMBUCS — live and silent auctions, dancing and more. Dress is Caribbean attire.
All proceeds from the Gala benefit the nonprofit’s Nights of Shelter campaign, said Tree Kelley, interim executive director of YFS.
“(The Gala) is sort of the‘big party to celebrate the Nights of Shelter campaign, which keeps the shelter open and offers nights of shelter to kids who are homeless and don’t have a pay source,” she said.
Tickets are $75 per person, and Kelley said there will be 26 tables that seat eight people available. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://yfsenid.org or by calling (580) 233-7220.
“Caribbean Nights” sponsorships also are available at various levels, ranging from silver at $400 to title at $2,500. Those interested in being a sponsor can email mcleveland@yfsenid.org or call (580) 233-7220.
Kelley said last year’s Gala raised $62,000 — “the best year yet.”
In fiscal year 2021, Kelley said YFS provided 4,552 nights of safe shelter for youth and young adults in the area.
In addition to providing a safe shelter, Youth and Family Services provides food, overhead costs, case management services, counseling, transportation, education and access to a wide range of other programs helping children achieve ongoing safety and stability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.