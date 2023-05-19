ENID, Okla. — Singer/songwriter Travis Ledoyt, known for his Elvis tributes, and the “Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadow Cast” are coming to Stride Bank Center in Enid in late summer and fall, respectively, the entertainment venue has announced.
Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at StrideBankCenter.com.
Ledoyt is a singer, songwriter and performer who gained notoriety with his tribute to Elvis Presley starting in 2001. He’s since garnered praise from those who knew Elvis personally and was dubbed “The World’s Best Young Elvis.” He’s opened shows for Jerry Lee Lewis, B.B. King, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Bill Haley’s Comets and Johnny Rivers; has performed around the globe from Hong Kong to the UK; and has headlined for Royal Caribbean for more than a decade.
Ledoyt will perform in SBC’s Grand Ballroom on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Information about Ledoyt can be found at ledoyt.com or social media.
Rocky Horror Picture Show
A screening of the original, unedited “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” with a live shadow cast and audience participation, is set for Friday, Nov. 2, at SBC.
The 48th anniversary tour features Barry Bostwick as the original RHPS character Brad Majors, as well as memorabilia and costume displays, a costume contest and VIP meet-and-greet tickets with photo and autograph opportunities.
