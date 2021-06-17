ENID, Okla. — YWCA Enid is selling tickets for its annual luncheon and purse auction, which is set for next month and will allow the organization to continue its services for victims of sexual assault and domestic abuse.
Purses with Purpose, YWCA’s major fundraiser, will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 15 at Stride Bank Center.
The event will have an auction filled with an array of designer purses and other specialty items, according to a release from YWCA.
Purses with Purpose also includes YWCA’s annual organization report, a meal and the Louis Vuitton purse raffle. YWCA also will recognize its Volunteer of the Year and honor the 2021 Woman of the Year.
Each year, a brand-new, genuine Louis Vuitton is donated to be raffled off at Purses with Purpose. This year’s prize is a Louis Vuitton OnTheGo MM bag.
Funds raised at the event allow YWCA to maintain its vital programs and services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. These services include YWCA's crisis center shelter, SANE program offering forensic exams to rape victims in a supportive and comfortable setting, counseling services, My Sister’s Closet community thrift store and youth programs.
Local survivors of interpersonal violence directly impacted by YWCA’s services will be featured as this year's guest speakers.
“We hope to highlight the true nature of domestic violence and the impact YWCA Enid is making on our community," YWCA Executive Director Courtney Strzinek said in a release. "We are thankful these survivors are willing to share their powerful stories of resilience and recovery.”
Last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Individual tickets for Purses with Purpose are $60, and tables of eight are $500.
Tickets, tables, and event sponsorships are available at www.ywcaenid.com or bit.ly/2021Purses, or by calling the YWCA at (580) 234-7581.
Raffle tickets are available for $10 each at the YWCA Front Desk or online at bit.ly/2021LVRaffle. Winners need not be present during the event.
YWCA is also seeking donations for the silent auction, specifically high-end and designer purses in excellent condition and other specialty items. Donations can be dropped off at the YWCA front desk, at 525 S. Quincy, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
