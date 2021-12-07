ENID, Okla. — Hop aboard the twinkling Christmas trolley next week to go on a tour of Enid’s best Christmas lights.
Chisholm Trail Coalition is selling tickets for its Christmas Lights Tour. Tours will be 6-8 p.m. Dec. 13-17.
“We will see some of the best Christmas lights in Enid,” said Errol Wofford, with CTC. “The two-hour trip will go through the downtown area, Meadowlake Park and a short trip out to Lahoma, where a farm has a dazzling display of Christmas lights on their barn, sheds, house and yard. Everybody that goes to that really enjoys it because there are so many lights.”
It is $18 per person .Tickets can be paid for and picked up through Enid Welcome Center, 201 W. Garriott.
“In the past, we had just done the tour for two or three days, but we have had so many requests for it that we decided to extend it to a full week,” Wofford said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.