ENID, Okla. — Members of the Enid community will have the opportunity to try a variety of wines and foods of five different countries in about two weeks.
The Community Development Support Association (CDSA) Wine Tour will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Non-Profit Center, 114 S. Independence.
Foods and wines from the United States, France, Greece, Marshall Islands and Belgium will be paired together for the evening of the event for attendees to try.
Cheri Ezzell, executive director of CDSA, said the Wine Tour, which is going into its eighth year, allows for a fun evening as attendees get to meet people, mingle, move about the Non-Profit Center and, of course, try all the different foods and wines.
Proceeds from the Wine Tour will benefit CDSA’s Early Childhood Services, which Ezzell said are not supported by any grant funds.
“People love the Wine Tour, and it’s a great fundraiser for us,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Rooms at the Non-Profit Center will be decorated and divided up into the five countries for the Wine Tour.
On the menu will be Honey Garlic Pork Tenderloins and Erath Pinot Noir from the U.S.; a Charcuterie Extraordinaire — which Ezzell said is set up on a 10-foot table — and Gérard Bertrand and Rose Cremant Brut from France; Lamb Meatballs with Tzatziki and Chateau St. Michelle Cabernet from Greece; Marinated Chicken and Saldo Zinfandel from the Marshall Islands; and Liege Waffle, Chocolate/Hazelnut Spread and Cream from Belgium.
There will also be 21 $100 raffle tickets available for attendees to spin the “Wheel of Fun” to win a variety of prizes.
“People move about the building and ... have a good time because they’re not just sitting in one place,” Ezzell said.
Tickets are $75, and there are a limited number of $40 tickets for people under 40 years old, which Ezzell said is a way to encourage young people to be involved with CDSA’s services in the Enid community.
Individuals must be at least 21 years old to attend the Wine Tour. To purchase tickets, visit https://cdsaok.org or visit the Non-Profit Center, 114 S. Independence.
For more information, call CDSA at (580) 242-6131.
Wine Sponsors include Baker Harris Hopkins, Barnstormers, Clay’s Collision, Collins, Butler and Co., Corbin Merz Haney, Dillingham Insurance, Dustin and Kristen Damery, Forvis, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Jiffy Trip, Jumbo Foods, Mark and Anita Luetkemeyer, Pope Distributing, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Tim and Terri Starkey, United Way and Wymer Brownlee.
There are also Region Sponsors: Security National Bank for the U.S.; Stride Bank Wealth Management, Brian and Corey Henson and P&K Equipment for France; Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation for Greece; Park Avenue Thrift for the Marshall Islands; and Danny and Carla Stratton for Belgium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.