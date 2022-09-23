ENID, Okla. — A pursuit that started in western Enid on Thursday evening ended with four people being arrested.
According to an Enid Police Department incident report, Officer Jordan O’Reilly was en route to Atwoods around 6:42 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, about a shoplifting incident that had just occurred and recognized a license plate number from the call notes as belonging on a vehicle reported as stolen out of Major County.
O’Reilly then saw the vehicle, a black 2005 Ford F150, turn west onto Garriott from the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 4702 W. Garriott, and pulled up behind it, observing the tag number and notifying dispatchers he located the vehicle as it was turning south onto Millrun and then east onto the service road.
O’Reilly then attempted to initiate a felony traffic stop at Mazzio’s, but the vehicle accelerated through the parking lot, around the building and back west on the service road, failing to stop at the stop sign at Millrun, according to the report.
The vehicle then continued west on the service road and entered the Lowe’s parking lot before going south on Garland, with O’Reilly observing the speed as 80 mph, quickly increasing to 90 mph, according to the report. O’Reilly could see four people in the vehicle.
According to the report, the vehicle then turned west onto Rupe and traveled several miles out of town, and O’Reilly slowed his speed to about 60 mph due to the gravel roads but was able to maintain a visual of the vehicle.
Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jordan Nichols deployed stop sticks at the intersection of Rupe and Imo, and the report states at least one tire was punctured. The vehicle turned south onto Stabe Road, and a Lahoma Police Department officer took over as the primary pursuer.
Eventually, the vehicle turned back east on Skeleton Road and entered into Drummond from the west. Waukomis Police Department Officer Joshua Allison had stop sticks ready to deploy, but the vehicle turned south into a driveway, and the four occupants fled on foot, according to the report.
Allison, O’Reilly and Nichols located two of the occupants, Jessica Krieger and Curtis Riley, in a field behind the property and took them into custody, according to the report.
According to the report, the two had been in the backseat of the vehicle, unable to get out, and said the driver was Heath June. Riley said he had no idea the vehicle had been stolen but that June had stated he “couldn’t stop.” Both Krieger and Riley said they did not know the fourth occupant, a woman.
Inside the vehicle, O’Reilly found multiple unopened pieces of merchandise from Dollar General and Hobby Lobby with price tags on them but no receipts. In one of multiple bags, O’Reilly also found a plastic container with a brown sticky substance and a white crystalline substance, which Riley said was methamphetamine, according to the report, and another bag containing two laptops and a notebook with a juvenile girl’s name on it.
The vehicle was littered with tools, food, clothes, wires and extension cords, the report states, and a Major County Sheriff’s Office deputy said the vehicle had nothing inside it when it was stolen.
Multiple officers from various law enforcement agencies were on-scene trying to locate June and the other woman, and EPD Officer David Sneed was able to locate them using a drone, according to the report.
The front-seat passenger initially identified herself using a false name but eventually said she was Morgan Crose and had warrants, according to the report. Crose said June was driving and that she had run into June at Atwoods and asked for a ride if he could pick her up at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel. Crose said she didn’t know Krieger and Riley that well.
GCSO Deputy Jessica Musgrove found another backpack near where Krieger was found containing five green pills, identified as Naloxene/Pentazocine, a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, according to the report.
When June was located, a white medical marijuana container with two glass pipes inside were found on him, and according to the report, when O’Reilly attempted to read June his Miranda Rights, June “extended his middle finger from a clenched fist” and told him he “could not speak to him without his lawyer present.”
All four people were transported to Garfield County Detention Facility and booked. June was arrested on complaints of endangering others while eluding, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, larceny of merchandise from a retailer, obstruction, possession of paraphernalia, driving without a valid driver’s license and county warrants; Crose was arrested on complaints of obstruction and both Garfield and Noble counties warrants; Krieger was arrested on complaints of obstruction and larceny of merchandise from a retailer; and Riley was arrested on complaints of obstruction, larceny of merchandise from a retailer and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
