OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder, in partnership with OU Health, is hosting its fourth Thunder Run Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
Rumble’s Family Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. and the Thunder 5K begins at 9:30. Both race courses start at Paycom Center and go through downtown Oklahoma City. The event culminates with a post-race celebration and awards ceremony at Paycom Center.
Early bird registration fees run through Aug. 25 and are $35 for the Rumble’s Family Fun Run and $45 for the Thunder 5K, open to ages 8 and older. Registration includes a race bib, finisher medal, Thunder Run shirt, Thunder swag bag and one Love’s Loud City ticket to a Thunder home game.
“We are excited to once again be live and in person for the Thunder Run,” Christine Berney, vice president of community engagement, said. “We can’t wait to join with our fans to promote health and wellness in our community.”
Thunder entertainers Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls and Thunder Drummers will be on hand to cheer on the runners and interact with fans.
