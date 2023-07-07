Vance Air Force Base has a new commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing, as Col. Charles D. Throckmorton IV has taken over for Col. Jay Johnson. Johnson had held the position since February 2021. He had also been vice commander from December 2018 until being named commander. Throckmorton was commander of the 60th Operations Group at Travis Air Force Base in California.
Johnson said when he was offered the position of commander at Vance, it was an easy appointment to say yes to. He also said he was grateful for the opportunity to lead Vance, and said the base and Enid are both special places to him and his family.
“Thank you for your support of the base and our families. You’re amazing people and I will always appreciate you,” Johnson said. “The Johnson family was never supposed to be here, the first time or the second time. You can call it luck, you can call it fate or divine intervention, but no matter what you think happened, we are very grateful that it happened. Every decision made, every policy, was done for the welfare of airmen and their families. Kristen and I have been privileged, and what I’ve learned in the past four and a half years is we need you a lot more than you need us. We are leaving a part of our hearts in Enid, and we’ll always be Vance proud.”
Throckmorton thanked Johnson and his wife, Kristen, for their work at Vance, saying they “poured your heart and soul into this base, and your impacts are evident everywhere.”
He also said he and his family are proud to be a part of the Enid and Vance communities.
“We are proud to be a part of this community. I’m extremely excited to see what’s next, and I’m already impressed with everything you do, and I can’t wait to see what’s next. To the men and women in this room, thank you for welcoming us to your home. I am absolutely certain that whatever the current problem is, the first goal is to take it on as a team.”
Maj. Gen. Clark J. Quinn, commander of the 19th Air Force at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, was one of the speakers during the transfer of command ceremony. Quinn was the commander at Vance from June 2014 to June 2016.
“I spent some time here and it’s great coming back. This is the fourth time I’ve been to Enid and Vance since I left,” Quinn said. “It’s always nice to see some of the smiling faces of folks that I remember from my time here.”
Quinn thanked Johnson and his family for their service to Vance and the USAF. He commended Johnson’s leadership as commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing, which prides itself on being one of the best pilot training bases in the Air Force.
“Air Education Training Command is something that every airman here is a part of. The mission is to find and recruit and train and airmen that our nation needs,” Quinn said. “This base excels in all of those. It’s just an incredibly busy place and a complex operation, and Vance excels in that. Beyond training those airmen, you are forging the next generation of our Air Force, ensuring readiness for future war events and developing the airmen to have the confidence to win against any adversary.”
Quinn also praised Johnson’s efforts in creating a cohesive relationship between Vance and Enid.
“You have built a lasting relationship with Enid that is unmatched by any other base,” Quinn said. “As a result, Enid won the Altus Trophy as the most supportive community for Air Education Training Command in 2022. Extending the reach beyond Vance, your team has inspired over 280,000 people, both children and adults, showcasing what it means to be an airman and what it means to be a part of our great Air Force. J.J., your team has won countless awards, including the Top Undergraduate Flying Training Command award for 2021 and the Aerospace Outstanding Leader award in 2022. Your passion and focus is evident in everything you do, and it’s contagious.”
Quinn said Throckmorton brings a wealth of experience to this new assignment, and will be a great leader for Vance and its mission of training pilots.
“I know he will be ready to face the challenges and opportunities ahead,” Quinn said. “I’m confident that under this leadership, Vance will deliver the airmen that our nation needs and build on the exceptional goals that have been benchmarked for this organization.”
Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin in a statement thanked Johnson for his service to Vance and praised Throckmorton for his leadership.
“Today, under the leadership of Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, Vance Air Force Base bid farewell to an exceptional leader, Col. Jay A. Johnson,” Mullins said. “Col. Johnson formally relinquished command of the 71st FTW to Col. Charles D. Throckmorton. Col. Throckmorton is coming to Enid from Travis AFB in California, where he oversaw the largest Air Mobility Wing in the Air Force. Please join me in thanking Col. Johnson for his patriotic service, and welcoming Col. Throckmorton. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I look forward to working with the Colonel to strengthen Vance AFB and provide for the common defense.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.