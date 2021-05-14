A portion of Randolph is set to be closed starting next week for waterline relocation downtown for three weeks, as road repairs will begin at the same time farther east.
Both projects, part of a multimillion-dollar mill and overlay project from Randolph from 7th to Washington, will begin Monday, according to the city of Enid.
Construction crews will begin the relocation of the waterline along Randolph between Washington and Independence.
The lane closure will include the westbound outside lane of Randolph Avenue from Washington Street to Independence Avenue.
Lane closures will be intermittent and will be kept to a minimum. Parking along the lane closure will be impacted during construction. The work is expected to last three weeks.
Roadway and curb repair along East Randolph will begin Monday between North 4th and North 7th.
Roadway and shoulder closures will be intermittent and for varying lengths of time during the project, while the entire portion of the project is expected to last for three to four months, according to the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.